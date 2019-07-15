The next Bond? Reports say Captain Marvel star will take over the role after Daniel Craig’s departure



We knew MI6 would be getting a new face after the next James Bond movie.

It’s been known that this would be Daniel Craig’s last movie.

While the internet speculated about who would be the best new Bond, it appears no one got it right.

That’s because the next Bond is reportedly a womman.

Reports say Lashana Lynch will be taking over the role of 007.

She was cast in the new Bond movie, but reports now say Daniel Craig’s character will retire and she’ll take his code name of 007.

Lynch played Brie Larson’s best friend and Air Force pilot in Captain Marvel.