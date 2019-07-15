Rocker Alice Cooper makes surprise speech at Chagrin Falls church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio - Inside one Northeast Ohio Church Sunday, worshipers got an inspirational message not only from the pastor but a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Alice Cooper.

"It was an interesting Sunday," said Pastor Alistair Begg. "We get a lot of guests but it was fun to be able to introduce this particular couple."

Pastor Begg of Parkside Church in Chagrin Falls says he is friends with Cooper. In town for a concert at the Nautica Pavilion, Begg invited Cooper to attend service.

In an intimate conversation from the pulpit, Cooper, with his wife, Sheryl, by his side revealed some of his darkest demons to the church congregation along with his biggest triumphs.

"I went as far away from the church as I could and of course I became an alcoholic; I became a drug addict and Sheryl lived through that with me," said Cooper.

Pastor Begg said his sermons are broadcast in cities across the country on the radio and on the Truth For Life app. He says it's how Cooper became familiar with his sermons.

"God got a hold of his life and turned him upside down which was really to turn him the right way up," said Pastor Begg.

During his speech, Cooper said he is nearly 40 years sober. He founded a faith-based organization called Solid Rock, dedicated to helping teenagers find purpose.