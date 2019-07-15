× Man suspected of killing 11-month-old arrested in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– A man suspected of killing a baby girl in Pennsylvania was arrested in Garfield Heights.

Derrick Bass, 29, was watching his two children and the victim, 11-month-old Niomi Miller, at a home in East Huntingdon Township on Saturday. When the Niomi’s mother returned from work, Bass and the three children were gone, as well as some of her electronics.

Later that day, the baby was found unresponsive and hidden under blankets in a portable crib, the U.S. Marshals said. According to the Herald Standard, Niomi may have been drowned.

The U.S. Marshals took Bass into custody without incident on Oakpark Boulevard in Garfield Heights Monday evening. He is currently at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

“Within hours of police identifying a suspect officers had him in handcuffs. The reach of the U.S. Marshals Service is great, and no one will outrun that reach, especially those wanted for such heinous crimes as the murder of a child,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Bass faces charges of homicide, abuse of a corpse, theft, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.