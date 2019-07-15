Man shot and killed outside Northside Tavern in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 43-year-old man.

Sunday, shortly after midnight, the medical examiner reports the victim was at Northside Tavern on N. Howard Street.

According to a press release, the victim walked outside the bar and was involved in an altercation.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.