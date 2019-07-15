Man in custody after woman found dead in Ashland apartment

ASHLAND, Ohio – Ashland police have a man in custody following a shooting, a standoff and the death of a woman at an apartment in the 200 block of Mathews Ave around 1:50 a.m. Monday.

According to a press release, residents called because bullets were flying through the walls.

When officers arrived, they say the apartment where the gunshots were coming from was barricaded, and they weren’t able to get in.

Officers provided cover for residents so the rest of the apartment building could be evacuated, according to a press release.

Police were able to establish contact with the man inside the apartment and were able to get him to come out on his own after several hours.

The body of a 33-year-old woman was found inside the apartment, police say.

She had a visible gunshot wound, but they say her official cause of death has not been determined, according to a press release.

No charges have been filed.

The man is in the Ashland County Jail.

Neither he nor the victim has been identified.