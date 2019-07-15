LIVE: President Trump hosts ‘Made in America’ event at the White House



President Donald Trump is hosting the third “Made in America” showcase at the White House.

It’s part of “Made in America Day” and “Made in America Week.”

A White House proclamation offered more on why buying American matters.

“Products made in America are the world standard for quality and showcase the craftsmanship of the most innovative, diverse, highly skilled, and dedicated workforce in the world. When we buy American-made products, we support the American workers who build them and we invigorate the American economy, driving job growth, spurring innovation, and bolstering the middle class.”

The showcase is for products Made in the USA by American companies.