Husband, wife married 71 years die on same day

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia couple who was married 71 years passed away just hours apart, WRDW reported.

The TV station said Herbert Delaigle died at 2:20 a.m. Friday; his wife, Frances Delaigle, died 12 hours later.

In a statement to WRDW, the family said, “It’s amazing how they were together for 71 years and now they are together in Heaven. What an amazing love story that is.”

The two met when Frances worked at a cafe. Herbert popped the question a year after they started dating.

WRDW talked to the couple on their 70th wedding anniversary last year. They said their secret to a long marriage was always showing love to one another.