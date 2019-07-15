High hopes = high demand for Cleveland Browns tickets

CLEVELAND– It’s an understatement to say that Browns fans have high hopes for the 2019 season.

So high, in fact, that home game tickets are the hottest Cleveland has ever seen.

“It’s been going non-stop since 10 a.m. when the tickets went on sale until now. We’ve seen a 400 percent increase from last year at this time,” said Anthony Klang with Amazing Tickets.

Klang said pre-sale, single game tickets sold out in seconds Monday morning.

When the team released a limited amount later in the afternoon, those were scooped up.

“Within seconds, they were gone and orders coming in, minute by the minute,” Klang said.

According to Klang, the home opener and the Sunday Night Football game are the most in demand.

“I think there will be lot less opposing teams fans in the stadium. Cleveland Browns fans will be there, they are the ones buying the tickets. They are among the biggest in the league and they travel,” Klang said.