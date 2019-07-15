Fox Recipe Box: Burnt Ends Cheesesteak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Browns player Al "Bubba" Baker and his daughter, Brittani Bo Baker, know a thing or two about barbecue.

They own and run Bubba's-Q in Avon.

That's why Kingsford Charcoal turned to them to help demonstrate a sandwich from their new bookbook, "Taste of the Game." It pays homage to the 30 Major League Baseball teams.

The Burnt Ends Cheesesteak uses the ends of the brisket since they're crispy and seasoned on the outside but tender and juicy on the inside.

