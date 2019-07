JEROMESVILLE, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-team has confirmed three children were killed in a house fire in Jeromesville.

It happened at 234 Township Road 1550.

The coroner has been called to the scene.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Initial reports say the victims are as young as two-years-old.

The fire broke out at 12:46 a.m. Monday.

