Four people hospitalized after pickup crashes into stopped motorcycles

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Four people were taken to area hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into three stopped motorcycles.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Lorain Road and Dover Center Road in North Olmsted.

Police said three motorcycles were waiting at a red light when the pickup truck hit them from behind.

Four people on the motorcycles were taken to area hospitals. One victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Three others went to Fairview Hospital.

The intersection was closed for several hours after the crash.

Accident closes the intersection of Lorain/Dover Center in North Olmsted. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 15, 2019

The driver of the pickup truck was on scene but had not been charged, police said. They are investigating what lead to the crash.

