Cleveland house explosion considered suspicious, reward offered

CLEVELAND– An explosion at a house on Cleveland’s east side is considered suspicious, Cleveland Division of Fire spokesman Mike Norman said.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday on Farringdon Avenue and East 120th Street. No injuries were reported.

The fire department said a reward is available for information leading to the suspect or suspects responsible. The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering $5,000 while Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering $2,000.

Anyone with tips should call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

