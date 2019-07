× Cleveland fire investigates house explosion on east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland firefighters are investigating a house explosion on Farringdon Ave.

It happened in the 11900 block.

#CLEFIREONSCENE of House Explosion at East 120 and Farringdon in 5th Battalion. Fire Under Control. No injuries reported. Crews working to minimize damage and checking for fire extension. pic.twitter.com/ICeN4ORm23 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 15, 2019

Initial calls went out around 8:20 a.m. Monday.

Cleveland Fire reports there are no injuries.

Neighbors say no one lived in the home.

They told FOX 8 Stacey Frey they heard an explosion and saw a ball of flame.

No word on what caused the explosion.

Stay with FOX 8 as this story develops.