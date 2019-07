CLEVELAND– JR Smith is no longer a Cleveland Cavalier.

The team will waive him on Monday, according to ESPN.

Earlier in the day, Smith posted a photo on Instagram of himself in a Cavs shirt.

He had been with the team since 2015 and helped get the Cavs to an NBA championship in 2016. That same year, Smith signed a four-year, $57 million deal with the Cavs.

Smith played in 11 games last season before leaving the team in November.

