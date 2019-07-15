Broadway musicals took their act to the street during the NYC blackout

NEW YORK — The show must go on in New York, even if parts of Manhattan have lost power, forcing the evacuation of Broadway theaters and sending tens of thousands of people onto darkened streets.

The cast of the Broadway musical “Hadestown” took their show to the road, literally — performing outside the Walter Kerr Theatre for fans.

In a video, posted on Twitter by cast member Kimberly Marable, Tony Award winner André De Shields sang the show’s opening number, with revised lyrics: “Ooh, it’s a blackout!” The crowd on the street joined in at his urging, creating a sidewalk singalong.

When the NYC #blackout hit the Walter Kerr tonight, André and the company had to take this party to the streets! (🎥: @misskimizzo) #Hadestown #Broadway pic.twitter.com/oZTW3gaimm — Hadestown (@hadestown) July 14, 2019

“Hadestown” wasn’t the only musical to take to streets after losing power — the casts of “Rock of Ages,” “Waitress” and “Come From Away” held similar impromptu performances.

The cast of “Rock of Ages” performed its foot stomping closing number, Journey’s ”Don’t Stop Believin,” to the street. “The show must go on, right?!” wrote Twitter user Michael Mahany.

“Waitress” also kept the street party going, even as the traffic stalled behind them, according to a video posted by People magazine reporter Dave Quinn.

The Tony Award-winning “Come From Away” tweeted that it’s important to come together in times of darkness, after Twitter user Billy Recce posted this video of the cast continuing their performance outside the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

It’s important to come together in times of darkness 💙💛 — Come From Away (@wecomefromaway) July 14, 2019

Power was restored early on Sunday morning, but not before affecting 72,000 Con Edison customers in New York, primarily in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side.

Blackout, #blackout! Due to the blackout in Times Square, tonight’s performance of #HamiltonBway has been cancelled. Anyone who purchased tickets tonight will receive a refund via your point of sale. — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) July 14, 2019