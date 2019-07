So sorry to hear that Sweet Pea Whitaker died. We shared great moments together I will share tonight on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/dXNJtsVJC1 — Bruce Rader (@BruceRaderSport) July 15, 2019

Boxing legend Pernell Whitaker was killed Sunday night, according to reports.

He reportedly died from his injuries after he was hit by a car in Virginia Beach.

Police are investigating the crash.

He was 55.

During his nearly career, Whitaker held the lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, and light middleweight titles.

He won a gold medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006.

Local boxing legend, Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker, dies after being hit by vehicle in Virginia Beach One of the best ever! RIP Sweet Pea pic.twitter.com/zq2Q2s8e2p — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) July 15, 2019