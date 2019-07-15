Body camera video shows police locate stolen bag at airport with surprising suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Video shows an investigation into a stolen bag at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, leaving a traveler helpless. What happened next, no one there expected.

Last month, a passenger stepped away to the restroom and left his backpack on a wheelchair. He came out to find his money, passport and other valuables gone.

Cleveland police body camera video shows how officers solved the mystery just before those items were gone for good.

An officer went to agents at airport checkpoints and took a look around. He also asked another officer to look back at security video.

Think about it. Almost everywhere you turn at an airport, you`re caught on camera. In this case, police looked back at security video and they saw a man walk past a chair, turn around, grab a bag, and then move on. Police tracked him to a plane sitting at one of the gates.

They found the suspect was a flight attendant.

“Well sir, I saw an unattended bag. I was gonna give it to the gate agent," the suspect told police.

The officer then challenged him.

"So, you're gonna take an unattended bag. You don't know what's in it. And you're gonna take it onto a plane that's going somewhere with all these people on it?"

The officer then took the bag back to the victim, telling him to look inside to check if anything was missing. That passenger found nothing missing from his wallet or the bag.

In the end, police didn’t arrest anyone. An officer told the passenger, if he wants to press charges, he would have to go see a prosecutor. As of Monday, no charges had been filed.

That traveler wanted to catch his flight across the country and he wanted to thank police. He said to the main officer involved, “Can I give you a hug?”

We reached out to the airline involved, the suspect and that traveler. Cleveland police say the crime is considered a misdemeanor so that’s why it would be up to the victim to pursue charges. A police report shows he did not plan on returning to Cleveland.