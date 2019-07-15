× Bedford football coach sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexual relationship with student

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sean Williams was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for a sexual relationship with a student.

Williams, 43, was a football coach with Bedford County Schools at the time of his arrest.

The victim was a minor and a student.

The case was originally brought to police in October of 2018. The indictment was handed down in February 2019.

Williams initially entered not guilty pleas on 6 counts of sexual battery and submitted his resignation with the school district in February.

In June he changed his plea to guilty.

Williams will also have to register as a tier 3 sex offender.

You can track sex offenders in your neighborhood here.

Continuing coverage