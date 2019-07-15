Air quality alert for portions of Northeast Ohio; heat and humidity return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - We got a break from the heat humidity Sunday but don’t get too used to it, the heat is building back in!

Today is going to be warmer with lots of sunshine! Great pool day!

There is a small chance of an isolated storm between Lorain and Toledo later this evening.

AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY is in effect Monday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit County. Levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups of children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.

Heat and humidity returns tomorrow, along with a risk of rain. Highs will top near 90°. A warm front moves in Monday evening bringing with it our next chance of showers, storms and another round of sultry air. Spotty showers and storms possible in our western counties from 4-9 PM. No severe risk. We remain unsettled all week, look for the remnants of Barry to move in Wednesday.

The next 8 days look warmer than average (83°), I spy more 90°/pool days ahead. HEAT WAVE ALERT! An “official” heat wave is defined as three or more consecutive days with the temperature reaching or exceeding 90 degrees. Find AC, avoid strenuous activities, wear light clothing and drink plenty of water. Please check on family members and neighbors this week. Don’t forget about your pets and LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK!

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

