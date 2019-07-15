A few strong thunderstorms in the area

Today hit 90 degrees for the 8th time this year. We should be able to reach the yearly average of 10 fairly soon, as we expect to reach the 90° a few more times again after the remnants of Barry pass by.

Monday night should drop to about 70 degrees and stay partly cloudy and rise to mid-80s throughout Tuesday. Late in the day on Tuesday, we are expecting to start receiving the remnants from Barry. Rain and thunderstorms will carry on through Wednesday.

The latter half of the week will be hot and humid.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: