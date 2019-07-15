× 8-year-old girl gets final cancer treatment, gives all of her birthday gifts to sick children

LAKESIDE, Calif. — An amazing little girl in California, who has so much to celebrate, is helping other sick children.

According to TODAY, Zoe Figueroa turned 8 years old on June 30. That’s also the date she reportedly received her last treatment for neuroblastoma.

According to a GoFundMe page for the little girl, Zoe underwent over a year of treatments. She was reportedly diagnosed with cancer after “relentless leg pains.” A large tumor was found to be restricting blood flow.

After receiving her final treatment, the family decided to throw a birthday party for Zoe. But, instead of gifts for Zoe, the little girl said she wanted to donate toys to Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, TODAY reported. About 200 toys were donated, along with money. Zoe told her mom, Sheena Figueroa, “I have everything I need.”

Sheena said it was a way to celebrate Zoe’s life and to also give back.

**Read more, here**