‘Walk for Justice’ for man murdered in Rocky River Reservation

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio– Family and friends of a man murdered in the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation will gather to keep his memory alive as they continue to search for answers.

Carnell Sledge, 40, and Kate Brown, 33, were shot and killed near a bench on the banks of the Rocky River on June 4. Their bodies were found by kayakers shortly after 5 p.m.

Sledge and Brown were friends for about a decade.

On Sunday, Sledge’s cousins organized a “Walk for Justice.”

“We not gonna let it come to a rest until we find justice for him,” said Theresa Veasley, a cousin.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information in the case. Anyone who was in the area near the Lorain Road Bridge and Valley Parkway between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on that day should contact the authorities.

You can call the Cleveland Metroparks police tip line at 440-331-5219, the FBI at 216-522-1400 of Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

Continuing coverage of this story here