VIDEO: Construction workers rescue baby and toddler from a burning building in New Mexico



ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – Before firefighters arrived on the scene of a fire at an apartment building in Albuquerque, construction workers sprang into action.

They were putting a new roof on the building next door, according to KOAT.

Brothers Mason Fierro and Jermaine Gallien said they saw a man screaming for help from a second story window.

“We saw him hanging out of the window with his baby, his two month old baby,” Fierro said.

Mason called out for the man to drop the baby into his arms.

“He dropped her. I caught her. Then they bring out another little boy, two or three years old, then we caught him as well,” Fierro said.

Fierro and Gallien said the construction crew went door-to-door to alert people and help them out until firefighters arrived.