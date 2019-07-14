VIDEO: Armed robber charges into Sheffield Village gas station with gun

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio – Police in Sheffield Village are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a BP gas station Saturday night.

According to police, an armed man charged into the gas station around 10:11 p.m.

He had a semi automatic handgun and ordered the employee to give him money from the register.

The suspect took off in a red Dodge Caliber or similar vehicle, police say.

The surveillance photos from the gas station are clear.

Police say the suspect is 5’5″ and has a stocky build.

If you have information, call police at (440)949-6155.