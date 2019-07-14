VIDEO: Armed robber charges into Sheffield Village gas station with gun drawn

Posted 6:53 am, July 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:52AM, July 14, 2019

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio – Police in Sheffield Village are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a BP gas station Saturday night.

According to police, an armed man charged into the gas station around 10:11 p.m.

He had a semi automatic handgun and ordered the employee to give him money from the register.

The suspect took off in a red Dodge Caliber or similar vehicle, police say.

The surveillance photos from the gas station are clear.

Police say the suspect is 5’5″ and has a stocky build.

If you have information, call police at (440)949-6155.

Photo Gallery

Inline
Google Map for coordinates 41.425950 by -82.079695.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.