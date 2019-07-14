VIDEO: Armed robber charges into Sheffield Village gas station with gun drawn

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio – Police in Sheffield Village are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a BP gas station Saturday night.
According to police, an armed man charged into the gas station around 10:11 p.m.
He had a semi automatic handgun and ordered the employee to give him money from the register.
The suspect took off in a red Dodge Caliber or similar vehicle, police say.
The surveillance photos from the gas station are clear.
Police say the suspect is 5’5″ and has a stocky build.
If you have information, call police at (440)949-6155.
