Today will be the coolest day of the next 8 days with temps topping out around 80

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sunday is the coolest day of the next 8 days!

Patchy clouds around Sunday morning, mainly south and muggy.

Humidity decreases throughout the day.

Temperatures will top right around 80° Sunday.

Not to mention, no chance of rain with clouds from the morning clearing out by the afternoon. Enjoy!

Warm front moves in Monday afternoon bring with it our next chance of showers, storms and another round of sultry air. Then widespread rain moves in courtesy of Barry on Wednesday.

The next 8 days look warmer than average with tropical air from Barry. I spy more 90°/pool days ahead!

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

