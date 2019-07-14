Three people, one dog rescued after boat capsizes near Vermilion

VERMILION — Vermilion Marine Patrol responded to a call for a capsized boat on Saturday.
It happened about two miles east of the Vermilion Harbor entrance.
According to a press release, three people and a German Shepherd were on board the 15-foot powerboat when it started taking on water. A passing boat was able to rescue the group and bring them back to shore.
An investigation revealed the boat was hit with 3 to 4 foot waves and all the passengers were knocked into the water.
It doesn’t appear anyone was hurt.
This is the second boat rescue reported on Lake Erie over the weekend.
41.421989 -82.364607