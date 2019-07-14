Three people, one dog rescued after boat capsizes near Vermilion

VERMILION — Vermilion Marine Patrol responded to a call for a capsized boat on Saturday.

It happened about two miles east of the Vermilion Harbor entrance.

According to a press release, three people and a German Shepherd were on board the 15-foot powerboat when it started taking on water. A passing boat was able to rescue the group and bring them back to shore.

An investigation revealed the boat was hit with 3 to 4 foot waves and all the passengers were knocked into the water.

It doesn’t appear anyone was hurt.

This is the second boat rescue reported on Lake Erie over the weekend.