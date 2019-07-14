Suspect on the run after crashing into home during pursuit with troopers in Richland County

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect who was involved in a pursuit on Saturday.

According to a press release, the chase started on State Route 430 near Hickory Lane and ended on Illinois Avenue.

Troopers lost sight of the vehicle at one point and during that time, the vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a house.

The suspect then ran from the scene and has yet to be located.

A resident inside the home suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.