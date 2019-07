Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame hosted a special Alice Cooper fan appreciation day on Sunday.

The event was held before Cooper's concert at Nautica Pavilion downtown in the flats.

Fans got the chance to hear from Inductee Dennis Dunaway of Alice Cooper and Joe and Albert Bouchard of Blue Oyster Cult.

The trio now play in a band together called Blue Coupe.

They also took some time to perform for the crowd outside, which was free and open to the public.