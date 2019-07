Paul McCartney got a little help from his friends Saturday night in a performance at Dodger Stadium.

Ringo Starr got onn the drums for “Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Helter Skelter.”

The two exchanged several “I love yous” during the performance.

Ringo just turned 79 last week.

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh also played with McCartney during the show.