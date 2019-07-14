ODOT wants to make the state more bike and pedestrian friendly, but first they need your input

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State transportation officials are seeking the Ohio public’s help in developing their first policy plan for walking and biking.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says an online survey and upcoming public meetings will be crucial to ensuring that the Walk.Bike.Ohio plan meets people’s needs.

The plan will guide bike and pedestrian policy-making and infrastructure investment decisions. It is driven by increased demand, demographic shifts and safety concerns.

Ohio saw a 60% increase in pedestrian-related fatalities and a 22% increase in bicycle fatalities between 2009 and 2018. Twenty-two cyclists and 135 pedestrians were killed last year.

The state has more than 1,800 miles of off-road, shared-use paths today, and more than 250 miles of state-park bike trails. Another 3,000 miles of state and federal bike routes are proposed throughout the state.