Man killed in Sandusky Township motorcycle crash

SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Sandusky Township.

Troopers responded to US 6 at the Terra Roundabout Sunday around 12:20 a.m.

According to OSHP, the rider of a Harley Davidson motorcycle failed to properly negotiate a curve while headed south on US 6, approaching the roundabout.

The motorcycle went off the road and onto a raised brick median, then went back into the road and hit a curb on the inside median of the roundabout.

The rider was ejected.

OSHP reports he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He’s been identified as Roger Cox, 56, of Berea.

Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet.