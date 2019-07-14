‘Walk for Justice’ held to honor pair killed in Rocky River Reservation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Last month, Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown were murdered at the Rocky River Reservation.

On Sunday, family and friends went back to the crime scene where they were shot and killed to host a "Walk for Justice."

While difficult, they hope it will help bring more attention to the currently unsolved case.

"They took someone away from us who was treasured and now that he's not here, we're lost," said Sledge’s cousin, Theresa Veasley.

More than 150 people joined in on the walk, including Bryan Knepper. He's friends with Kate's family.

“She was a volleyball player. She grew up with my girls. Great lady. I can't say enough about her family, they're beautiful people, and they deserve to have justice," Knepper said.

The Cleveland FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information that solves the double murder case.