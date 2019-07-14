Deputies say mother shot and killed two sons, then set home on fire before taking her own life

ELMHURST, Ill. — The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office says a mother killed her two sons before turning the gun on herself.

According to FOX 32, it happened at the family’s home in the western suburb outside of Chicago n Friday.

Deputies say Jamie Jones,43, shot her sons Jason Harris, 16, and Nathan Harris, 19.

She then reportedly set the house and fire and fatally shot herself.

The case originally started as a fire investigation but was later determined to be a murder-suicide.

“An act like this is completely inconceivable,” DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick told the news outlet. “This will be a trying time for the family, the community and our first responders who dealt with the aftermath of this horrible incident. We offer sincere condolences for anyone affected, and urge anyone who is going through stressful times in their lives to please seek help.”

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.