Cooler temps moving out, heat and humidity returns this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- What a superb summer day! Sunshine galore, low humidity and temps around 80°! Don’t get too used to it, today is the coolest day of the next 8! Grilling out? Dinner on the patio is a must this evening! Temperatures around 80, but very comfortable with low humidity. Enjoy! Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 50’s.

AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY in effect from 12 AM tonight until 12 AM Monday night for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit County. Levels unhealthy for sensitive groups of children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.

Heat and humidity returns tomorrow, along with a risk of rain. Highs will top near 90°. A warm front moves in Monday afternoon bringing with it our next chance of showers, storms and another round of sultry air. Timing, 4 to 9 PM. No severe risk other than a good soaking rain if you get one. We remain unsettled all week, look for the remnants of Barry to move in Wednesday.

The next 8 days look warmer than average (83°), I spy more 90°/pool days ahead. HEAT WAVE ALERT! An “official” heat wave is defined as three or more consecutive days with the temperature reaching or exceeding 90 degrees. Find AC, avoid strenuous activities, wear light clothing and drink plenty of water. Please check on family members and neighbors this week. Don’t forget about your pets and LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK!

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

Long range outlook is calling for more heat next week. Here’s the 100 degree Heat index history for Cleveland.

We’re in the “Dog Days” of summer!