× Cleveland police issue alert for missing 11-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are looking for 11-year-old Christian Harris.

He was last seen by his mother Saturday at 11 a.m.

Police say Harris was leaving his home on Crestwood Avenue to go to the public swimming pool in the 9200 block of Woodland Avenue.

He was on a red bicycle.

He was last seen wearing orange swimming trunks and a green t-shirt.

Harris also has OCD and ADHD.

If you see him, call 911.

