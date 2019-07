MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Milwaukee police say a 3-year-old girl died following a road rage shooting Saturday morning.

According to FOX 6, after two vehicles nearly collided, one driver began shooting into the other car.

One of the bullets struck 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris.

A 1-year-old, a 2-year-old, and a 4-year-old were also inside the vehicle during the shooting.

Police have taken one man into custody.