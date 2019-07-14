× 15-year-old boy with autism reported missing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing on Sunday.

According to the department, Ariel Davin Vazquez Caldern was last seen around 7 p.m. on E. 82nd walking towards the train tracks on Aetna Avenue.

He is said to be wearing a gray shirt and black batman pants.

He has autism, slurred speech and suffers from destructive mood disorder.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.