Two boaters rescued after vessel takes on water near Kelly’s Island, deputies say

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were rescued after their boat started to take on water near Kelly’s Island.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the mayday call came in around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office marine patrol along with the Coast Guard responded to the scene and pulled the pair to safety.

Deputies remind boaters to make sure they are familiar with their safety equipment.

They are also encouraged to wear a personal flotation device at all times.