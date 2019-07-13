× Suspected thieves steal wallet from injured motorcyclist, use credit cards to go shopping

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police need help identifying two suspects who stole the wallet of a man hurt in a motorcycle crash.

According to the department, the accident happened on I-71 and W. 25th around 3 p.m. on June 30.

A witness said as good Samaritans were trying to help the victim, a man and woman got out of a car nearby and took his wallet.

Police said the his credit cards were used not long after at a Target store in Elyria.

The suspects were captured on camera, and it appears a child was with them at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information should call Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218.