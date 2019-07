CLEVELAND — Case Western Reserve University has lifted a lockdown after an incident off campus on Saturday.

According to an alert on Twitter, there were reports of shots fired near Murray Hill and Paul Avenue around 10:00 p.m.

Police checked out the area and did not find an immediate threat to the school.

This is a developing story.

CWRU Alert: University Circle and CWRU police have toured the area and did not find an immediate threat to campus. Shelter in place lifted; all clear. — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) July 14, 2019

CWRU Alert: Emergency reported on campus; police are investigating. Authorities advise the campus community to stay alert and in place, and await instruction. — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) July 14, 2019

CWRU Alert: Police are investigating reports of hearing shots fired near Murray Hill and Paul Avenue. Shelter in place. ONLY call 216.368.3333 if involved in emergency. — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) July 14, 2019