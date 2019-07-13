Relief from the heat expected on Sunday, temps to rise again next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Hello summer heat! Cleveland managed to hit 90° today, making it the 7th 90°+ day so far.

Clouds have started to billow… No threat of rain until later this evening as we are tracking a weak cold front that will drop in from the north.

A few showers and storms possible for those along the lake and mainly east from now through midnight. Low risk (10-30%) Most backyards will remain dry. There is the risk of an isolated storm to severe storm with damaging winds the threat. Stay tuned.

Patchy clouds around tomorrow morning, mainly south and muggy, drier air builds in later in the day. Temperatures will top right around 80° Sunday. Not to mention, no chance of rain with clouds from the morning clearing out by the afternoon. Enjoy!

Warm front moves in Monday afternoon bring with it our next chance of showers, storms and another round of sultry air. Then widespread rain moves in courtesy of Barry on Wednesday.

The next 8 days look warmer than average with tropical air from Barry. I spy more 90° pool days ahead!

Here’s your latest 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook is calling for more heat next week. Here’s the 100 degree Heat index history for Cleveland.

Expect that as we get deeper into summer, as per usual, temperatures tend to gravitate toward at least the lower 80’s. We’re in the “Dog Days” of summer!