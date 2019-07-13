× Pottery Barn to unveil ‘Friends’ collection in late July, which will feature Rachel’s apothecary table

LOS ANGELES, Cali. — If you’re a true fan of the show “Friends,” then you know all about the episode featuring Rachel’s apothecary table.

Well guess what? Soon, you’ll be able to buy your very own at Pottery Barn.

According to People.com, the store is launching a limited-edition “Friends” collection later this month.

Everything is inspired by the 90s sitcom, which will include accessories, furniture and table top items.

PopSugar.com said prices range from $12.50 to $1,099.