Perfect summer day on tap Saturday; lots of sunshine and temps in the 80s

Hello Sunshine! Great start! Pretty perfect summer day coming your way! Upper 80s and no threat of rain until much later this evening. This weekend will be mainly dry as high pressure settles over the region. A weak cold front will pass Saturday night with few showers and storms possible for those along the lake.

The next chance of widespread rain would come from Tropical Storm Barry on Wednesday.

The next 8 days look warmer than average with tropical air from Tropical Storm Barry. I spy more 90°/pool days ahead!

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

