Ohio launches new tool to help consumers investigate individuals, businesses with problematic pasts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio consumers now have a new way to investigate individuals and businesses with problematic pasts.

This week, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost launched an online tool that will allow them to search a database with all of the civil lawsuits and criminal indictments filed by his office.

“President Reagan was fond of saying ‘trust, but verify,’” Yost said in a press release. “This tool will allow Ohio consumers to verify, then trust.” It will also include links to the consumer complaint database and online public inspection file. To learn more, CLICK HERE.