New video released in investigation into police-involved shooting outside Beachwood Place

Posted 12:53 pm, July 13, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:08PM, July 13, 2019

BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Beachwood police have released body camera and dash cam video from a shooting incident in June.

Police say Jaquan Jones, 19, ran over an officer's foot on June 27 in the parking lot of Beachwood Mall.

The officer fired two rounds at the suspect, who has still not been captured.

Jaquan Jones (Courtesy: Beachwood Police Department)

Police say Jones was suspected of shoplifting at the time.

He's now wanted for felonious assault.

Friday, Beachwood police released new video surrounding the incident.

They tell the FOX 8 I-Team the officer has still not returned to work.

He was injured and put on administrative leave during the investigation.

