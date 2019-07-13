Known drug dealer in Florida caught hiding crack, heroin, pills and other drugs in buttocks

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fl. — A routine traffic stop leads to the arrest of a known drug dealer in Florida.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled Derick McKay over for speeding on July 11.

When he started talking to McKay, he noticed that he seemed nervous and that there was a smell of marijuana.

McKay claimed he didn’t have anything illegal in his custody, but that turned out to be a lie.

After he was brought to jail for driving on a suspended license, he confessed to hiding narcotics in his buttocks.

He then proceeded to remove more than a dozen small baggies.

They included a small baggie of crack, eight small baggies of heroin, two small baggies of Molly, a small baggie of marijuana, 12 Lortab pills, and 12 Oxycodone pills.

McKay is now facing multiple charges and is currently being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office said he has a criminal history dating back to 2008.