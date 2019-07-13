Family of 21-year-old man says he died while trying to ration insulin due to high costs

RAMSEY, Minn. — A 21-year-old man from Minnesota died on Friday as a result of rationing insulin, according to his parents.

They spoke with KARE 11 and said Jesimya David Scherer-Radcliff had no choice given how expensive it is.

“The cost of insulin is ridiculous. It is hard for me to even go in there and look at his casket. He is gone now. I can’t say, ‘hey let’s go here,’” said his father, David Radcliff. “I just think this country is backwards and I am a veteran. I have seen other countries and how they operate.”

Nicole Smith Holt, an advocate for affordable insulin, stopped by the funeral to show her support.

She said her 26-year-old son died while trying to do the same thing after losing his healthcare coverage.

“My son and Jesy, they were murdered. They were killed by big Pharma. The cause of death should actually be on their death certificates, corporate greed,” she told the TV outlet. “I want justice for all of their deaths.”

As for Jesimya’s family, they are continuing to mourn his loss and said he will be greatly missed.