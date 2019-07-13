Dunkin’ Donuts manager accused of hiring fake employee, then cashing their paychecks

LARGO, Fla. — A Dunkin’ Donuts manager is charged with grand theft after allegedly scheming the business out of money.

According to FOX 13, police said Markia Nelson pretended to hire a fake employee and then kept the paychecks for herself.

She has been reportedly clocking in and out as the person for the last two months, logging close to 235 hours.

The company who runs that location eventually caught wind of what she was doing and started investigating.

They watched surveillance video and realized the person they thought they were paying didn’t exist.

The TV outlet said she wound up stealing about $1,600 and claims she needed it for “life expenses.”