Duchesses Meghan and Catherine attend Wimbledon final

Duchesses Meghan and Catherine attended Wimbledon on Saturday to watch Serena Williams chase her 24th grand slam title in the women’s singles final against Simona Halep

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watched the clash from the Royal Box, alongside Catherine’s sister Pippa Middleton.

Williams is a close friend of the former actress and attended Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding last year. She also co-hosted a lavish baby shower for the Duchess of Sussex in New York City earlier this year before the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

It’s both Catherine’s and Meghan’s second visit to Wimbledon this year after the Duchess of Cambridge watched Roger Federer at Centre Court last week and the Duchess of Sussex watched Williams in her second-round match against Kaja Juvan.

During her first appearance, the Duchess of Sussex, dressed in a blazer and blue jeans, appeared to be wearing a necklace adorned with an “A,” — the first initial of her son’s name, while seated with two friends among rows of empty seats.

However, her Wimbledon appearance wasn’t without incident, PA reported, after royal protection officers asked spectators to refrain from taking photos of the Duchess of Sussex because she was attending in a “private” capacity.

The duchesses attended last year’s final together, where they watched Angelique Kerber win her first-ever Wimbledon title after a straight-forward victory against Williams.

Meghan and Catherine were spotted together earlier this week, where the Duchess of Sussex took her two-month-old son Archie to his first polo match — in one of his first outings since birth.

The pair cheered on Princes Harry and William as the siblings played against each other at Billingbear Polo Club in Surrey, England.

Catherine also attended with her children, George, Charlotte and Louis.